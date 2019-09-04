Tcw Group Has Cut Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Waverton Investment Management LTD Position in Intuit Com Us$0.01 (INTU) Increased as Shares Rose

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 265,568 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 283,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 871,630 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 18,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 287,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.23 million, up from 269,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $285.56. About 543,175 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 28,188 shares to 403,564 shares, valued at $125.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barings Bdc Inc by 42,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: A 10.2% Yield At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 14 BDC Peers – Part 2 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.29M for 10.25 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,284 were accumulated by Cipher Ltd Partnership. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Company (Wy) invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Shanda Asset Mngmt Holding invested in 103,030 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 26,586 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.22 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 118,199 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 734,984 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Delphi Mgmt Ma has invested 1.63% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). D E Shaw And Inc owns 0.13% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 5.70 million shares. Cls Limited Co invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Avalon Advsr Limited Company owns 617,682 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Amer Tx has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 16,200 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 47,975 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $110,640 on Thursday, August 1. 2,000 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has 6.66% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4.48M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 31,990 shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 78,447 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 121,169 shares. Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,379 shares. Smithfield Trust Com reported 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 747 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.65% or 2.37M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.27% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 12,778 shares. Daiwa Sb has invested 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Management Llc has invested 0.67% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Co Delaware accumulated 0.13% or 7,041 shares. Jacobs Communications Ca, California-based fund reported 12,963 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 131,896 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.