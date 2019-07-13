Tcw Group Has Cut By $10.39 Million Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Raised Anthem (ANTM) Holding By $16.01 Million

Tcw Group Inc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 6.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc sold 84,483 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 1.28M shares with $157.79M value, down from 1.37M last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $239.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 43.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 55,984 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 185,373 shares with $53.20M value, up from 129,389 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $79.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) stake by 14,153 shares to 133,681 valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 79,087 shares and now owns 1.24M shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem to reaffirm 2019 EPS guidance in investor meetings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 17 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 8. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $364 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $391 target in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy – Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 20 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, January 18. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7,200 shares. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 3,650 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 268,114 shares. Citizens & Northern owns 16,825 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,159 shares. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.93% or 4.54 million shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% or 10,911 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.92% or 11,900 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp has 1.85% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 520,176 shares. Quantres Asset accumulated 4,000 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability has 24,156 shares. Intersect Lc invested 1.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv reported 49,689 shares. Cadinha & Llc has invested 1.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y invested in 20,813 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,481 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Tcw Group Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 3,787 shares to 15,164 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) stake by 25,696 shares and now owns 552,718 shares. Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was raised too.