Tcw Group Has Boosted Viacom New (VIAB) Position; First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Shareholder Terril Brothers Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.43 Million

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 21,853 shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 32,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 2.02 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 312.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 134,053 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 8,491 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 25,563 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 10,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 108,831 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 10,456 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 0.01% or 11,921 shares. King Luther Management Corporation holds 259,055 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 613 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 124,471 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 328 shares. Stifel Fin invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Lpl Limited Com accumulated 4,318 shares.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "4 Reasons to Add First Financial (FFIN) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq" on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Market Volatility Impact First Financial Bankshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FFIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha" on April 20, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,203 activity. Another trade for 218 shares valued at $13,438 was bought by DUESER F SCOTT. Denny Michael B. also bought $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Monday, June 17. 165 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $9,365 were bought by Thaxton Kirk W. Nickles Robert Clark Jr also bought $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,890 shares to 470,599 shares, valued at $22.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 51,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After Hours Most Active for Sep 5, 2019 : AVP, APO, IP, COMT, TLT, HST, FOLD, EXC, FOSL, F, QQQ, VIAB – Nasdaq" on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance" published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Implied FXD Analyst Target Price: $49 – Nasdaq" on August 12, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 99,086 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $43.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 73,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.