Tcw Group Decreased Its Position in Novartis A G (NVS) by $3.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 19,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,321 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, down from 211,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 10.16 million shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 12/03/2018 - AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 25/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 07/05/2018 - Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 - AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 24/04/2018 - AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn't Powered for Statistical Significance; 11/04/2018 - MYLAN NV - CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 05/04/2018 - $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 26/04/2018 - Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company's total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 16/04/2018 - NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE - DATA

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 67,307 shares to 74,502 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.