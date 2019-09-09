Tcw Group Decreased Holding in Celanese Del (CE) by $1.24 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Terril Brothers Lowered Stake

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 12,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 41,997 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 54,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $120.05. About 340,644 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 32,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 582,172 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06 million, down from 614,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 37.45 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY CET1 RATIO UNDER BASEL 3 STANDARDIZED APPROACH 11.4 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28 billion for 10.49 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 209,706 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability owns 1.82M shares. Springowl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.63% or 44,000 shares. Brookstone Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,192 shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 682,635 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund invested 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gibraltar Capital Management invested in 4.18% or 150,921 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs stated it has 814,627 shares. Dupont Corp reported 852,888 shares stake. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd owns 45,900 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. 26,052 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company Ltd. 35,753 were reported by Boys Arnold. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 11,000 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 12,472 shares.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,759 shares to 158,609 shares, valued at $22.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New by 911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $299.42M for 11.91 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Ozk by 66,800 shares to 186,800 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ni Hldgs Inc by 55,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 0.04% or 52,010 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.05% or 18,975 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Limited Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,590 shares. Whittier Tru Company stated it has 5,247 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Tcw Gp holds 41,997 shares. Mason Street Llc reported 18,275 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0.02% or 379,740 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Lc holds 16 shares. 180 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. Sun Life Financial Inc owns 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 219 shares. Fruth Inv reported 13,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office stated it has 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Prudential Inc reported 124,496 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).