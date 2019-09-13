Tcw Group Cut Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Market Value Rose; Tech Data Com (TECD) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $467,688 as Market Valuation Declined

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp Com (TECD) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 12,422 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, down from 16,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $105.85. About 138,998 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46,133 shares to 402,885 shares, valued at $30.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Ozk by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.15 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust Company has invested 0.26% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Aqr Cap Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 917 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 8,341 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tru Of Vermont reported 456 shares. Essex Fincl Service invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 0.05% or 72,100 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp owns 226 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 34 shares. First United State Bank Trust owns 2,325 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Nj owns 16,306 shares. Allen Investment Management Lc holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1,000 shares. Compton Capital Incorporated Ri has 1,300 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.08M for 8.88 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.