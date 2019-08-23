Tcw Group Cut Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake; Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Sentiment Is 0.96

Northeast Bancorp (NBN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 25 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 26 decreased and sold their positions in Northeast Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 4.40 million shares, up from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Northeast Bancorp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 7.

Tcw Group Inc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 8.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc sold 8,286 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 94,830 shares with $21.20M value, down from 103,116 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $23.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $278.34. About 78,271 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $275.75’s average target is -0.93% below currents $278.34 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) rating on Friday, June 21. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Tcw Group Inc increased Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 4,894 shares to 422,161 valued at $120.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 1,727 shares and now owns 26,303 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity. $99,904 worth of stock was bought by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 2,088 shares traded. Northeast Bank (NBN) has risen 6.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN)

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank for 645,681 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 296,444 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.59% invested in the company for 231,637 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,775 shares.