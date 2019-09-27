Tcw Group Boosted Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Kanawha Capital Management Has Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $1.14 Million

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 24,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 38,349 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 62,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 11.77 million shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 14,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.94 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 1.75 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 66,493 shares to 104,860 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,460 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis antiparasitic med for dogs OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Zoetis Gained 10% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “New Zoetis Drug Could Could Provide a Boost to Pet Care ETF – ETF Trends” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.92 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets (VEA) by 17,280 shares to 317,756 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria in the spotlight – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Pays A 1.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Certain Wealth In Uncertain Times – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Expect the Transformation of Cronos Group to Change CRON Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “India bans e-cigarettes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.