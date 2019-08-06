Tcw Group Boosted Its Viacom New (VIAB) Position; ON4 COMMUNICATIONS (ONCI) Sellers Increased By 3542.67% Their Shorts

ON4 COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:ONCI) had an increase of 3542.67% in short interest. ONCI’s SI was 8.23 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3542.67% from 225,900 shares previously. With 50.28 million avg volume, 0 days are for ON4 COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:ONCI)’s short sellers to cover ONCI’s short positions. The stock decreased 20.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0004. About 10.91M shares traded. On4 Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONCI) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tcw Group Inc increased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 66.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc acquired 21,853 shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 54,758 shares with $1.54 million value, up from 32,905 last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $12.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 2.84 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BAKISH CONCLUDES REMARKS; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive Video-Upload Contest #FreestyleFridayBET Hosted at YouTube Spaces in Four Cities around the Globe

More news for On4 Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONCI) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Web to Door expands into Utah – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Tara Minerals: Nearly Worthless Stock Being Promoted – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 23, 2011 is yet another important article.

On4 Communications Inc., a development stage company, provides wireless communications services to telecommunication companies, consumers, and businesses. The company has market cap of $8.35 million. The Company’s platform comprises global positioning system device management, location services (LBS) capabilities, and the broadcasting of proprietary and non-proprietary content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to deliver LBS through two-way communication tracking devices with applications that track people, pets, assets, and inventory.

Among 4 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Viacom Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Thursday, May 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $3300 target. Loop Capital upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Friday, March 29 to “Buy” rating.