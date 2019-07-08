Tcw Group Boosted Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $29.41 Million; Shares Declined; As Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Share Value Rose, Third Avenue Management Boosted Holding

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 81.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 554,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.49M, up from 678,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 547,647 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $14.43 during the last trading session, reaching $4120.45. About 15 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75

