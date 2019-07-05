Tcw Group Boosted Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) as Stock Rose; Pg&E Crop (PCG) Holder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $657,611

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 3.22M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 87,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,661 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.10 million, up from 220,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 852,762 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nordea Inv Mngmt stated it has 209,249 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 215 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 2,527 shares. Darsana Capital Prtnrs LP holds 9.77% or 1.68 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Patten Group Incorporated Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,574 shares. First Personal holds 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 368 shares. 133,209 were reported by Dsam Ptnrs (London). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc has 950,407 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 12,451 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0.01% or 2,585 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru invested in 0.01% or 149 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 41,000 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 39,462 shares.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 122,284 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $88.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 126,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,252 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 34,057 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Clearbridge Invests holds 0% or 204 shares in its portfolio. Oak Hill LP accumulated 150,000 shares. Creative Planning owns 20,437 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 129,422 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,475 are held by Daiwa Securities Gp. Prudential Financial invested in 29,170 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 550 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 5.82 million shares. Citigroup holds 955,044 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by Hollencrest Cap Mngmt. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 46,900 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 97,666 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

