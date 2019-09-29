Tctc Holdings Trimmed Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $557,460; Market Value Rose; Range Resources (RRC) Position Maintained by Quaker Capital Investments Llc

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 69,390 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, down from 74,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.01 million shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 13.12 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390. DORMAN MARGARET K had bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700 on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company holds 976,899 shares. 14,678 are owned by Ww Asset Mgmt. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 66,748 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gagnon Securities Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 19,357 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 48,115 shares. Westwood Hldgs accumulated 0% or 17,385 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 76,225 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 74,049 shares. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 925,733 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Essex Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 21,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 395,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rockshelter Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Financial Corporation In invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 18,509 are held by Hartford Fincl. Cap Ca has invested 0.51% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Allstate has 90,361 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 7.97M were accumulated by Nuveen Asset. Rockland Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,382 shares. 18.56M were accumulated by Capital Research Glob. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Llc owns 35,933 shares. Twin Capital has 0.24% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 30,218 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Co reported 200 shares. Moreover, Td Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 393 shares. 466,193 are held by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability. Ci Invests reported 313,866 shares. Virginia-based Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0.28% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,300 shares to 2,038 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 48,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.