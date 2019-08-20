Tctc Holdings Trimmed Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position by $1.34 Million; Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose While Td Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $8.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1103.54. About 104,743 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 12.54M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617.60 million, down from 12.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 875,913 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53,650 shares to 225,793 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 1,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 3.95 million shares. Kepos Capital Lp owns 98,664 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Management Inc stated it has 96 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated invested in 42,950 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 14,000 shares. Shell Asset Com has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Tompkins Corporation holds 0% or 350 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd has 8,798 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 32,838 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 460 shares. California-based Rbf Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Csat Advisory LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Sun Life reported 267 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,208 shares to 7,368 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 122,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.69 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.