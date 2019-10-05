Tctc Holdings Trimmed Fluor New (FLR) Stake as Stock Declined; Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) as Share Value Declined

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 15,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 341,467 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.50M, down from 357,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 1.47M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, down from 76,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 2.86M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $661.09 million for 14.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $45.56 million for 13.88 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

