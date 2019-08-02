Tctc Holdings Stake In Qualcomm (QCOM) Was Increased; Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $157.69. About 441,326 shares traded or 17.83% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 53,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 225,793 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 172,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 29.73 million shares traded or 92.76% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – WILL ALSO FOCUS R&D SPEND TO QUALCOMM’S 5G TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE “ESSENTIAL TO THE U.S.”; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Llc holds 6,147 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 18,411 were reported by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.47 million shares. Capital Investment Svcs Of America has invested 1.83% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Bragg Advisors Incorporated has 0.43% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 101 shares. Bb&T accumulated 378,359 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.04 million shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca has 24.63 million shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.32% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 318,838 shares. Country Trust Bancshares stated it has 849 shares. Rothschild Il, Illinois-based fund reported 73,490 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Hills Fincl Bank has 3,998 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22,300 shares to 34,370 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow ends 280 points lower as Trump announces additional tariffs on China – MarketWatch” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm -5% on downside outlook, Huawei negotiations – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, AMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 34,546 shares to 80,905 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Domo Inc.