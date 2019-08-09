Tctc Holdings Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lifted Its West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holding by $10.17 Million; Valuation Rose

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 34,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 56,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $169.89. About 51,606 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 92,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 270,161 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77M, up from 177,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $143.33. About 5,720 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Service Wi has 0.56% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 4,615 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser invested 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 594,625 were accumulated by Champlain Investment Prtn Ltd Co. 105 were accumulated by Reilly Advsr Ltd Com. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 38,749 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 11,416 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 21,875 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 25,133 shares. 14,832 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.23% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Private Ocean Ltd Com invested in 0% or 128 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% stake. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 2,000 shares. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 0.14% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Gotham Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IOO) by 17,615 shares to 35,585 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 243,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,173 shares, and cut its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.64 million activity. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14.