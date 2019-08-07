Tctc Holdings Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Consolidated Investment Group Has Boosted Position in Equinix (EQIX)

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $519.86. About 366,804 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,844 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 38,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 4.62M shares traded or 34.47% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

