Tctc Holdings Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Box Class A (BOX) Sellers Increased By 6.1% Their Shorts

Box Inc Class A (NYSE:BOX) had an increase of 6.1% in short interest. BOX’s SI was 7.28 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.1% from 6.86M shares previously. With 2.50 million avg volume, 3 days are for Box Inc Class A (NYSE:BOX)’s short sellers to cover BOX’s short positions. The SI to Box Inc Class A’s float is 5.36%. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 653,862 shares traded. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 28.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 30/05/2018 – Box: Barsamian Is Former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software; 06/03/2018 Bloomberg Markets: Box CEO on New Growth Areas; 08/05/2018 – Box Chief Legal Officer Peter McGoff to Leave Company; 30/05/2018 – Cloud storage firm Box reports 20 pct rise in qtrly revenue; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox IPO price range puts valuation nearly a third below peak; 30/05/2018 – BOX SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5.0C TO 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6.6C; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox IPO priced at nearly one-third below its peak valuation; 26/03/2018 – Box Appoints Australia, New Zealand Leader as it Accelerates International Expansion; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 24/05/2018 – Box Announces Multizone Storage Capabilities for Box Zones

Tctc Holdings Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 32.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc acquired 11,887 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 47,968 shares with $5.33 million value, up from 36,081 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $257.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 2.74M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 5,104 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.43% or 1.71 million shares. Foster & Motley holds 0.15% or 9,256 shares. Fairfield Bush And Communication stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisory accumulated 0.04% or 19,426 shares. North Star Asset invested in 89,973 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 52,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Capstone Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockland Trust Communications owns 10,063 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tctc Llc has 47,968 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Bancshares In holds 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6,608 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 4 shares valued at $451 was made by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15. $4,737 worth of stock was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 1,300 shares to 738 valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 6,294 shares and now owns 119,121 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Box (NYSE:BOX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Box had 17 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, January 15. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley.