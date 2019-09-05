Tctc Holdings Position in Union Pac (UNP) Has Lifted by $343,018 as Stock Value Rose; Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Raised Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.08. About 3.89M shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 30.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 78,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 337,393 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.51 million, up from 258,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $496.22. About 484,037 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,805 shares to 63,512 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsrs accumulated 4,217 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Logan Capital Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com holds 87 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 774,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.62% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Inc invested in 1,235 shares. 632,058 were accumulated by Waverton Mngmt Limited. First National Trust has invested 0.66% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Whittier Trust Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Boston Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). U S Global Investors reported 0.25% stake. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 48,102 shares. Tradition Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,351 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 106 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 8,481 shares. American Group Inc holds 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 44,127 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 426 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,885 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Lp has invested 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Putnam holds 264,144 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Co has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 1,002 shares. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Williams Jones And Associate holds 1,842 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 30,172 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited holds 0.2% or 56,574 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Liability owns 365 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus stated it has 3,398 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Oh has 500 shares.

