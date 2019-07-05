Tctc Holdings Lowered Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position By $545,200; Shorts at LEONS FURNITURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (LEFUF) Raised By 0.61%

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 9.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 34,075 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 333,955 shares with $5.35M value, down from 368,030 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 437,954 shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

LEONS FURNITURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) had an increase of 0.61% in short interest. LEFUF’s SI was 16,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.61% from 16,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 165 days are for LEONS FURNITURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)’s short sellers to cover LEFUF’s short positions. It closed at $11.66 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company has market cap of $893.95 million. The firm sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, and The Brick Outlet banners. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services.

Another recent and important Leon's Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Leon’s Is Making Canadians (And Investors Like Me) Very Comfortable – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2017.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,304 shares. Baker James C bought 20,000 shares worth $305,234.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 1.04M shares. 125,415 are held by Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Zwj Counsel Inc has 0.8% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 25,713 were reported by Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx. Cornerstone Inc invested in 0.05% or 33,467 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Optimum Advsr reported 17,323 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,762 shares. 194,410 are held by Vident Advisory Ltd Com. Prudential Public Lc reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Signature Est Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 814,789 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 152,437 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Llc invested in 1.76% or 694,396 shares.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at May 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for July, August and September 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.