Tctc Holdings Lowered Holding in Hollyfrontier (HFC) as Stock Price Rose; Boeing Company (BA) Position Increased by Philadelphia Trust Company

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 12.54 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617.60 million, down from 12.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.89% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 1.91M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 100.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 1,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,958 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 1,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $11.62 during the last trading session, reaching $321.24. About 4.29 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares to 369,252 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 53 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 3,780 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 21,114 shares. 15 are held by First Personal. Glenmede Company Na holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com reported 519,786 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 52,142 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust Com has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 321,411 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership has 87,513 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.1% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Citadel Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Hightower Limited holds 0% or 10,333 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.15% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada has 1.36M shares. Allen Investment Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 2,428 shares. 5,000 were reported by Cyrus Cap Prtnrs L P. Tirschwell & Loewy, a New York-based fund reported 3,009 shares. Valley Advisers holds 2,577 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Round Table Services Limited Co accumulated 959 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Company invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 2,814 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt invested 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pennsylvania accumulated 0.01% or 5,156 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel holds 1.06% or 6,192 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Company New York invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 24,413 are held by Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 31,038 shares to 28,716 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Embassy Bancorp Inc (EMYB) by 52,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,430 shares, and cut its stake in Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA).

