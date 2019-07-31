Tctc Holdings Increases Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM); As Alamo Group (ALG) Share Price Rose, Holder Westwood Holdings Group Has Raised Holding

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 24,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,983 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 176,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $97.89. About 63,838 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 3.60% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 18/04/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.’s Peter Marchesini serves as chairperson of featured Patient Impact tract during the eyeforpharma 2018 meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alamo Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALG); 05/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Announces New Chmn of the Bd; 06/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 12km E of Alamo, Nevada; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Alamo Group; 06/04/2018 – Settlement Of Strike At Gradall Industries, Inc; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 65km W of Alamo, Nevada; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 73km NNW of Alamo, Nevada; 21/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 56km W of Alamo, Nevada

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 53,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,793 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 172,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 10.62M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SMARTPHONE MARKET BEGINNING TO IMPROVE; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 13/03/2018 – Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration made the right call blocking Broadcom’s bid to buy Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Report Discusses US-China Trade Spat; Qualcomm, Broadcom; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold ALG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.12 million shares or 0.24% more from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And Com accumulated 0.08% or 151,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 0.02% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Longview Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 2.86% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 795,247 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd has 0.05% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability invested 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). 2,429 were reported by Piedmont Inv Inc. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 19,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 36 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,838 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 15,963 shares. 1.51 million are owned by Blackrock Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $98,132 activity.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 105,124 shares to 348,063 shares, valued at $30.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 15,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,323 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alamo Group Announces Record 2019 Second Quarter And Year To Date Results – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NCS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alamo acquires Dutch Power Company B.V. – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22,300 shares to 34,370 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 34,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,955 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).