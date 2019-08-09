Tctc Holdings Increased Union Pac (UNP) Holding by $343,018; Profit Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Insperity (NSP) Position by $738,000

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 2.30 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 29,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 35,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.14. About 454,103 shares traded or 15.50% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,630 shares to 549,976 shares, valued at $64.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Key Themes to Track When Union Pacific Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Mgmt Ri has invested 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Edgestream Partners LP holds 0.28% or 11,565 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 248,524 shares. Cambridge stated it has 309,455 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. 1.86 million are owned by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. First Citizens Commercial Bank And holds 0.29% or 15,428 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 1.45% or 25,545 shares. 10,005 were accumulated by Martin And Company Inc Tn. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 1.62% or 175,700 shares. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 345,000 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt holds 4.04% or 34,828 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lipe Dalton accumulated 75 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alta Mngmt Lc reported 2.71% stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $12.87 million activity. SHARP DOUGLAS S also sold $336,327 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares. Shares for $250,000 were sold by ALLISON JAMES D on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 7,998 shares valued at $1.02 million was sold by MINCKS JAY E. 30,000 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares with value of $3.76 million were sold by SARVADI PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancorporation And Com holds 0.07% or 4,860 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 9,860 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 6,563 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has 2,149 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 96,752 were accumulated by Hsbc Plc. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 367,944 shares. Qs Invsts stated it has 0.2% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 1,916 shares. Legal & General Pcl reported 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 16,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 100 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has invested 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 143,463 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Ameritas Partners reported 0.08% stake.