Tctc Holdings Increased Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Stock Value Rose; Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holder M&R Capital Management Lifted Position

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $143.07. About 5.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 53,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,793 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 172,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 6.28M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO R; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Waiting on the Earnings Tidal Wave – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bank reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Bancorporation Sioux Falls accumulated 2,500 shares. Joel Isaacson & Com Llc holds 0.33% or 20,636 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hilltop Holdg invested in 9,777 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Co holds 1.04% or 61,305 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 25,948 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.04% or 26,517 shares. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18,641 shares. Regents Of The University Of California has 6,000 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 108,359 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc accumulated 8.56 million shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 42,201 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Notis holds 14,170 shares.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares to 149,131 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 15,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,926 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27,300 shares to 12.54M shares, valued at $617.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,361 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.