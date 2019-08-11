Tctc Holdings Holding in Union Pac (UNP) Boosted by $343,018; Lee Enterprises (LEE) Shareholder Cannell Capital Has Raised Its Holding by $938,958

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 312,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 2.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.64M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 162,124 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,633 shares to 101,803 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM).

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is At Home Group Inc.’s (NYSE:HOME) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lee Enterprises: Better Revenue Trends And A Hidden Gem – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lee Enterprises, Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:LEE) 17% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DSS Adds Samson Lee and JosÃ© Escudero to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lee Enterprises reports third quarter results NYSE:LEE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust Company reported 15,428 shares stake. Montag A And Associate has 16,802 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Smith Moore & Co reported 11,515 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Lc accumulated 4,192 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2,276 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Lc invested in 76,591 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp accumulated 627 shares. Ledyard Bank invested in 9,197 shares. Carlson Cap reported 2,288 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0.39% or 394,043 shares. 22,895 were reported by Addenda Capital. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il owns 7,500 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,515 shares to 395,361 shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,827 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).