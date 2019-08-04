Tctc Holdings Has Upped Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $1.31 Million; Presima Has Raised Its Holding in Macerich Co (MAC) by $23.08 Million

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 1.37M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,844 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 38,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $409,850 was made by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8. 5,000 shares valued at $202,500 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 43 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 104,512 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 22,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 65,675 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 23.29 million shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp has 28,907 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 265,726 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 108,602 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 30,800 shares to 61,200 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Victory Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 129,614 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 13,058 shares. Factory Mutual Insur reported 0.7% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hennessy Advsrs Inc, a California-based fund reported 69,900 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 12,697 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 282,145 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Company holds 3,200 shares. 5,989 were reported by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability. Parkside National Bank & Trust And holds 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 850 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd reported 46,090 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity owns 84,389 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Company holds 41,600 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Iberiabank reported 0.62% stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of stock was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.