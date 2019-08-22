Tctc Holdings Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; OMV AG ORDINARY SHARES (OMVJF) Shorts Up By 107.55%

OMV AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) had an increase of 107.55% in short interest. OMVJF’s SI was 346,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 107.55% from 166,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3462 days are for OMV AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)’s short sellers to cover OMVJF’s short positions. It closed at $50.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tctc Holdings Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 32.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc acquired 11,887 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 47,968 shares with $5.33M value, up from 36,081 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 2.70 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated gas and oil company. The company has market cap of $17.07 billion. It operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It currently has negative earnings. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces gas and oil resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has 1.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,677 shares. Twin Tree Lp holds 2,077 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group holds 1.42 million shares. Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 6,688 shares. 23,430 are owned by Citizens Northern. Bainco Intl Invsts has 1.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Axa holds 774,959 shares. Hexavest Incorporated reported 781,758 shares. Glenview Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% or 719,201 shares. Roberts Glore & Il has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brave Asset Management invested in 26,053 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.43% or 328,889 shares. Noesis Mangement has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlas Browninc stated it has 17,294 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 27,300 shares to 12.54 million valued at $617.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 1,300 shares and now owns 738 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.90% above currents $135.8 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16000 target. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, April 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $137 target.