Tctc Holdings Has Trimmed Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position as Stock Price Rose; Grandfield & Dodd Boosted Holding in Fedex (FDX) as Share Price Declined

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 34,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 333,955 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 368,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 501,760 shares traded or 35.50% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 1,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,570 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.62M, up from 78,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.39. About 1.14M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of stock was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,887 shares to 47,968 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. Shares for $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

