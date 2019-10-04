Tctc Holdings Has Lifted Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $521,125; As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Sandy Spring Bank Has Increased Holding by $406,260

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 3,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 166,161 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.58 million, up from 162,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.03. About 4.96 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 9,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 143,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 1.96M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Slides As Middle East Tensions Fade – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 963,716 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 17,844 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 117,780 shares. York Advsrs Ltd has 273,844 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 292 shares. 41,965 were accumulated by Jones Fincl Lllp. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hartford Management Inc holds 36,660 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 85,000 shares. Guyasuta Inv Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,308 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 12,370 shares. Allstate has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com stated it has 32,504 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eagle Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 8,154 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,649 shares to 120,632 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New Cla (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,118 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Cisco and JPMorgan Chase – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Prices Rise Again as Weak ADP Reinforces Risk Aversion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has invested 1.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Town And Country Bank And Dba First Bankers owns 41,483 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. 8,829 were reported by Fiduciary Fin Serv Of The Southwest Tx. Btc Mgmt holds 100,715 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank owns 177,694 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intersect Ltd Llc reported 1.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Bancshares Tru Company Of Newtown holds 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,054 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 22.93M shares. First National Bank & Trust stated it has 143,829 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Investment Advsr invested in 4,542 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 30,397 shares. Mngmt Professionals accumulated 2,386 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.06 million shares. Laurion Cap Management LP has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6,246 shares to 11,346 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,217 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).