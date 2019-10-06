Tctc Holdings Has Decreased Fluor New (FLR) Stake; Hologic (HOLX) Shorts Lowered By 15.94%

Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) had a decrease of 15.94% in short interest. HOLX’s SI was 5.03 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.94% from 5.98M shares previously. With 1.54 million avg volume, 3 days are for Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s short sellers to cover HOLX’s short positions. The SI to Hologic Inc’s float is 1.9%. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 2.26 million shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Fluor Corp New (FLR) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 15,858 shares as Fluor Corp New (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 341,467 shares with $11.50 million value, down from 357,325 last quarter. Fluor Corp New now has $2.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 1.53M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Fluor has $4400 highest and $1700 lowest target. $29.80’s average target is 62.66% above currents $18.32 stock price. Fluor had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). South Dakota Invest Council owns 487,071 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 11,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 11,134 shares. New York-based Tortoise Invest Management Lc has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company owns 11,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. World Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 14,211 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 2.47M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 123,672 shares. First Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 125,405 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 28 shares. St Germain D J Inc holds 56,608 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 12,725 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity. HERNANDEZ CARLOS M also bought $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) shares.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $45.56M for 13.88 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold Hologic, Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.08% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Caxton Associate L P holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 5,883 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Co has 0.39% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 7,661 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 35,900 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,405 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prns accumulated 477 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 4,600 shares. The New York-based Laurion Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Kahn Brothers Group De reported 339,702 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 83,836 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 37,365 shares. Blair William And Com Il accumulated 16,129 shares. North Star Asset Management invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 15,449 shares.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.95 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.

Among 2 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hologic has $52 highest and $4800 lowest target. $50’s average target is 2.46% above currents $48.8 stock price. Hologic had 4 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.