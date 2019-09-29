Tctc Holdings Has Decreased By $799,250 Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake; New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Decreased Columbia Sportswear Compa (COLM) Stake

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 1.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 6,950 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 488,710 shares with $56.38 million value, down from 495,660 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $48.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.69 million shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Columbia Sportswear Compa (COLM) stake by 7.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund analyzed 5,025 shares as Columbia Sportswear Compa (COLM)'s stock rose 7.56%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 58,300 shares with $5.84M value, down from 63,325 last quarter. Columbia Sportswear Compa now has $6.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.59. About 274,886 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold COLM shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 0.61% less from 24.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,031 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,298 shares. 139,520 are held by First Advsr Lp. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Mngmt invested in 0.78% or 182,360 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.01% or 2,395 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Principal Gru invested in 4,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 3.08 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 2,285 shares. National Registered Advisor Inc invested in 0.38% or 6,711 shares. Martin Tn reported 0.77% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 232 shares.

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Columbia Sportswear Company's (NASDAQ:COLM) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Why a red hot Columbia Sportswear is charging further into footwear – Portland Business Journal" published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Nike earnings help lift retail – Seeking Alpha" on September 25, 2019.

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) stake by 9,521 shares to 32,021 valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Keane Group Inc stake by 51,535 shares and now owns 569,095 shares. Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) was raised too.

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $104.03 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 38,220 shares. Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 175,273 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.31% or 39,885 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Co holds 91,742 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 277 shares. Harbour Mngmt Llc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 23,725 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1.84% stake. 374,404 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Bell Commercial Bank invested in 15,990 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Pggm Invests has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Jnba Advsr holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,862 were reported by Whittier Trust Company. Earnest Prns Lc stated it has 200 shares.