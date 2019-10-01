Tctc Holdings Has Boosted Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Market Valuation Declined; Hanseatic Management Services Position in Bruker (BRKR) Boosted by $693,399 as Share Value Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Bruker Corporation (BRKR) by 836.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 14,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 15,843 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $791,000, up from 1,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.93 lastly. It is down 56.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 22C; 14/03/2018 Bruker Appoints Gerald Herman As Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires nanolR Company Anasys Instruments; 07/05/2018 – Bruker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q REV. $431.7M, EST. $417.4M; 17/04/2018 – DKSH HOLDING AG DKSH.S – DKSH AND BRUKER AXS SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ASIA PACIFIC; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 68,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 387,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, up from 319,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 2.91M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold BRKR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 101.18 million shares or 1.00% less from 102.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 7,158 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 46,249 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.09 million shares. Brinker Cap owns 20,617 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc accumulated 58,827 shares. London Of Virginia owns 0.17% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 405,711 shares. Clark Capital Management Grp Inc invested 0.06% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). United Ser Automobile Association reported 33,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp owns 13,967 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 81,577 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 168,932 shares. Bogle Inv LP De holds 0.04% or 9,729 shares in its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 1.70 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,741 shares to 9,691 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 17,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,453 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bruker (BRKR) discloses SEC does not intend to recommend an enforcement action – StreetInsider.com” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, Anadarko Petroleum, Viking Therapeutics, Bruker, Tech Data, and Sierra Wireless â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bruker (BRKR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bruker Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Final Results from CheckMate -227 Part 1 Demonstrating Superior Overall Survival for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Low-Dose Yervoy (ipilimumab) vs. Chemotherapy in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – Business Wire” published on September 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” with publication date: September 05, 2019.