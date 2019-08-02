Tctc Holdings Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.32 Million as Market Value Rose; As Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Callahan Advisors Has Lifted by $431,679 Its Position

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 47,968 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 36,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.74. About 5.44M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 106,726 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 102,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.72. About 5.44M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Is Poised to Win the Next Decade Hands Down – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Buy Disney Stock? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares to 126,824 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,340 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc owns 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,100 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability has 96,017 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 948 shares. Colorado-based Shine Advisory Services has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Macquarie Limited accumulated 0.1% or 520,570 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 37,970 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 5,570 shares. Hound Prns Ltd Liability reported 533,831 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 64,603 are held by Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability Company. Griffin Asset owns 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,585 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 5.13 million shares or 14.64% of all its holdings. Moreover, Edgestream LP has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,023 shares. Pictet Bancorp And Trust has 2.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,805 shares to 63,512 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,827 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

