Tctc Holdings Decreased Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding; Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Sentiment Is 1.67

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 9 cut down and sold their positions in Horizon Technology Finance Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.08 million shares, up from 932,507 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Horizon Technology Finance Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 9.

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 9.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 34,075 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock 0.00%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 333,955 shares with $5.35M value, down from 368,030 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 623,990 shares traded or 51.04% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development firm specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. The company has market cap of $164.43 million. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It has a 10.46 P/E ratio.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $59,144 activity.

More notable recent Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon Technology Finance declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Horizon Technology Finance Provides Second Quarter 2019 Portfolio Update – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) CEO Robert Pomeroy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Technology Finance goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

It closed at $12.14 lastly. It is up 13.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HRZN News: 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS REVOLVING PERIOD TO APRIL 6, 2021 AND MATURITY DATE TO APRIL 6, 2023; 11/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 3.6%; 10/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Renewal of Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for July, August and September 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Total Liquidity as of March 31 Was $40.1 M; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE – CO’S UNIT AMENDED ITS SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Provides Investment Portfolio Update; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Net Asset Value Equaled $134.3 M, or $11.65/Share, at 1Q End; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS TO $100 MLN

Shelton Capital Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation for 575 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 252,695 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 17,100 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 61,698 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $305,234. $80,515 worth of stock was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.