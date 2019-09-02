Tctc Holdings Cut By $3.55 Million Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position; WACOM CO LTD SHS (WACMF) Shorts Up By 5.6%

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 39.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 22,300 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 34,370 shares with $5.49M value, down from 56,670 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $72.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP

Tctc Holdings Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 53,650 shares to 225,793 valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 11,805 shares and now owns 49,844 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24 million for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 1.37% above currents $169.84 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $19000 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan.