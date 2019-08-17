Tctc Holdings Continues to Hold Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS); Cyrus Capital Partners LP Stake in American Airls Group (AAL) Lifted as Stock Declined

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,844 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 38,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 8.89 million shares traded or 35.22% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At AAL – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: UAL, AAL, TAP – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is a Beat Likely for American Airlines (AAL) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Communications Limited Liability Corp holds 6,893 shares. Private Ocean Ltd has 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Amp Capital Limited stated it has 29,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 59,868 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank has 224,203 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Marco Mngmt Llc accumulated 91,522 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership has 27,860 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 1,200 shares. 16,332 were reported by First Republic Invest Management. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40 million. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock. On Tuesday, June 4 Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autonomous Vehicles News: 15 Things to Know About UPS Self-Driving Trucks – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Warning UPS About Excessive Capex And Buybacks, Moody’s Downgrades Outlook To Negative – Benzinga” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.