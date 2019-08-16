Tctc Holdings Boosted Its Position in Union Pac (UNP) by $343,018; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Increased Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) Holding by $786,480 as Share Value Rose

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $166.29. About 852,065 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 78,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 948,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 33,233 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,595 shares to 127,855 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 60,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,180 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE) by 916,589 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $17.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend And Income F (JDD) by 42,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,053 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil (EWZ).