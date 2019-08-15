Tctc Holdings Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding By $1.54 Million; Shorts at Lantronix (LTRX) Lowered By 3.65%

Tctc Holdings Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 8.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc acquired 29,145 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 369,252 shares with $19.91M value, up from 340,107 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $75.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 6.50M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) had a decrease of 3.65% in short interest. LTRX’s SI was 145,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.65% from 150,600 shares previously. With 75,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s short sellers to cover LTRX’s short positions. The SI to Lantronix Inc’s float is 1.24%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 47,479 shares traded. Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) has risen 29.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.81% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRX News: 23/04/2018 – Lantronix to Participate in Ingram Micro Cloud Summit; 09/04/2018 Lantronix Announces Sampling of XPort® Edge, the First Embedded Ethernet Gateway Offered in the Market-Leading XPort Family; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix Reports 3Q Fiscal 2018, Net Rev of $11.6 M; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix 3Q Rev $11.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lantronix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRX); 26/04/2018 – Lantronix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018, Net Revenue of $11.6 Million; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix 3Q EPS 2c

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company has market cap of $77.49 million. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It has a 39.66 P/E ratio. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Lantronix, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.02 million shares or 0.52% more from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Llc accumulated 477,348 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Essex Invest Management Ltd Com has 379,494 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0% in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX). Acadian Asset reported 240,860 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 16 shares. Herald Invest Management Ltd holds 0.54% or 706,425 shares. Vanguard Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 494,164 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny holds 0.15% or 105,000 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX). Dimensional Fund L P invested in 207,714 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 56,680 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 29,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 119,234 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX). Blackrock reported 131,418 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 30.47% above currents $58.38 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, February 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $74 target. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Barclays Capital maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. Cowen & Co maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. Raymond James maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Savant Capital Ltd has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,525 shares. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.95% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 783,285 shares. First American Bancorp has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 2,945 were accumulated by Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Advsr Limited Co accumulated 24,293 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 4,257 were reported by Headinvest Llc. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability reported 200 shares stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 268 shares. Barnett & Com reported 74,504 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 0% or 20,315 shares. Axa has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Geode Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17.57M shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 1,300 shares to 738 valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 27,300 shares and now owns 12.54M shares. Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) was reduced too.