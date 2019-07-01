TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 23 and 23 respectively. Its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, and a 102.90% upside potential. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 162.38% and its consensus target price is $21.83. The data provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 69.1%. Insiders owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.