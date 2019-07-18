TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.14 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23 and a Quick Ratio of 23. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$28 is TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 143.69%. Competitively Verastem Inc. has an average target price of $8.75, with potential upside of 450.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 59.9%. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -54.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.