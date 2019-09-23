TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Since TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $16, and a -4.65% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 85.2% respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. Competitively, Teligent Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.