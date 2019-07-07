TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 31 14.30 N/A 0.21 151.31

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23 and a Quick Ratio of 23. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and has 10.7 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 97.60% at a $28 consensus target price. On the other hand, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 32.77% and its consensus target price is $50. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 95.7%. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.