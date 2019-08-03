TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 58.28% at a $28 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ophthotech Corporation has 0.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.