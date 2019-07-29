TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.57 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 23 while its Current Ratio is 23. Meanwhile, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 85.80% and an $28 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.