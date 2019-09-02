TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.22
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Current Ratio is 30.9. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 66.07% at a $28 average price target. Competitively the average price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 43.82% upside. The results provided earlier shows that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.