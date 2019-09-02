TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.22 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Current Ratio is 30.9. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 66.07% at a $28 average price target. Competitively the average price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 43.82% upside. The results provided earlier shows that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.