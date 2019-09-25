TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.05% and an $16 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $23.67, which is potential 343.26% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Myovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 33.4%. Insiders held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 56.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.