TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

As Biotechnology businesses, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 21.06 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. Its competitor MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

$28 is TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 58.28%. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $11.67 consensus price target and a 350.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 37.1%. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 41.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.