TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 21.06 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. On the competitive side is, MediWound Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 58.28%. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s consensus target price is $11.67, while its potential upside is 350.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.