TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|21.06
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 highlights TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
Liquidity
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. On the competitive side is, MediWound Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 58.28%. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s consensus target price is $11.67, while its potential upside is 350.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
