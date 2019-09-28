TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.31M -4.48 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.39 46.44M -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 60,469,208.21% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 349,698,795.18% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

$16 is TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 3.36%. Competitively Cytokinetics Incorporated has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 75.28%. Based on the data shown earlier, Cytokinetics Incorporated is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.