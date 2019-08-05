TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28, and a 67.87% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.78, which is potential 248.24% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.